Hong Kong – LegCo to continue Second Reading debate on Appropriation Bill 2024

The Legislative Council (LegCo) will hold a meeting on Wednesday (May 8) at 11am in the Chamber of the LegCo Complex. During the meeting, Members will continue the Second Reading debate on the Appropriation Bill 2024 and Government officials will speak on the Bill. If the Bill is supported by Members and receives its Second Reading, it will stand committed to the committee of the whole Council. After the committee of the whole Council has completed consideration of the Bill and its report is adopted by the Council, the Bill will be set down for the Third Reading.

The Deposit Protection Scheme (Amendment) Bill 2024 will be introduced into the Council for the First Reading and the Second Reading. The Second Reading debate on the Bill will be adjourned.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary for Administration will move a proposed resolution under Article 73(7) of the Basic Law and section 7A of the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal Ordinance relating to the appointment of a judge of the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal from another common law jurisdiction. The proposed resolution is set out in Appendix 1.

The Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury will move a proposed resolution under the Loans Ordinance. The proposed resolution is set out in Appendix 2.

During the meeting, Members will also ask the Government 22 questions on various policy areas, all of which require written replies.

