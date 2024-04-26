Horizon Property Group Leases Church on Jefferson Event Center in Franklin, IN to Taxman Brewing Company

Horizon Property Group is pleased to announce its newest tenant, Taxman Brewing Company in the heart of Downtown Franklin, Indiana. Effective March 20, 2024, Taxman Brewing Company has leased the Church on Jefferson Event Center in one of the largest buildings downtown just East of the Courthouse in a historic church located at 201 E Jefferson St, Franklin, Indiana 46131.

Originally constructed in the 1800s, Church on Jefferson underwent a remarkable transformation completed in 2024 with a million-dollar makeover, preserving its original soaring 2 story stained-glass windows and ornate architectural style while becoming a stunning and welcoming event center in the original sanctuary with a balcony and upstairs VIP lounge along with a bride and groom suite. Taxman Brewing Company, under the ownership of Nathan and Leah Huelsebusch, are excited to bring their expertise in hospitality and event planning to this iconic venue as their newest expansion.

As a leading, local restaurant and craft brewery committed to brewing the finest Belgian-style beer since 2013, Taxman Brewing Company’s flagship brewhouse in Bargersville, Indiana, produces over 40 varieties annually. From traditional abbey-style brews to innovative European- and American-style ales and lagers, Taxman offers a diverse range of award-winning craft beer options. Taxman provides a unique and intimate atmosphere for all private event needs large or small now also at the Church on Jefferson Event Center venue providing catering and full bar offering its craft beers.

The building at 201 E Jefferson Street in Franklin is owned by Horizon Property Group (HPG), a full-service commercial real estate company headquartered in Greenwood, Indiana. HPG is also actively leasing available office space in the South part of the 22,000 square feet building. HPG has over 300,000 square feet of commercial retail and office space under common ownership management and owns 12 other multi-family projects.

For more information to book a charity event, concert, corporate event, party, or wedding at Church on Jefferson Event Center, please email events@churchonjefferson.com.

Media Contact:

Derrick Christy

CEO, Horizon Property Group

(317) 458-4211

dc@horizon-propertygroup.com

