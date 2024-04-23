Agenda Announced for Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs conference in London

For more information and to register for Semantic Data 2024, please visit https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-2024
Session Highlights include:
Realising the Semantic Layer:
Lulit Tesfaye, Partner at Enterprise Knowledge, LLC, will elucidate the practical applications of advanced knowledge engineering and artificial intelligence (AI), guiding participants through leveraging the semantic layer to enhance knowledge capture, data integration, interpretation, and decision-making.
The Role of Semantics in Improving Customer Service:
Rahel Anne Bailie, Content Solutions Director at Technically Write IT, will explore the transformative impact of semantics on the customer support experience, from alleviating service rage to ensuring client satisfaction.
The Three Flavours of Taxonomy Tools:
Joyce van Aalten, Consultant at Invenier, will navigate participants through the diverse landscape of taxonomy tools, offering valuable insights into choosing the right tool for organisational needs.
Data Transformation in e-Commerce:
Rebecca Ruprecht, Ontology Lead at eBay, will showcase eBay’s innovative use of AI to enhance taxonomy and streamline data processes, revolutionising the e-commerce experience.
Speakers Include:
Ian Davis, Taxonomy Manager, Dods Group
Silver Oliver, Information Architect, Data Language
Anya Somerville, Head of Indexing and Data Management, House of Commons Library
Christian Baber, Chief Portfolio Officer, The Pistoia Alliance
Jane Lomax, Head of Ontologies, SciBite
Helmut Nagy, Chief Product Officer, Semantic Web Company
Avinash Dixit, Head of Life Science Practice & Customer Success, Datavid
Marc Stephenson, Co-founder/Director, Metataxis
Featuring an outstanding roster of speakers covering a variety of topics, participants will gain valuable insights and form new connections during the event.
Sponsored by: Pool Party and Ontotext
Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are available; please contact Rebecca Chamberlain at RebeccaC ( @ ) henrystewart dot co dot uk
For media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing Consultant, at simid ( @ ) henrystewart dot co dot uk
Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs
27 June 2024
etc.venues 155 Bishopsgate
London, UK
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-2024
