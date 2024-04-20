Hong Kong – Education Bureau alerts schools and public to bogus phone call

Education Bureau alerts schools and public to bogus phone call **************************************************************



The Education Bureau (EDB) today (April 19) called on schools and the public to stay vigilant against a bogus phone call that falsely claims to be made by a staff member of the EDB.



The EDB has received multiple school reports in these few days that the school had received a phone call from a person who claimed to be a staff member of the EDB, informing that the Under Secretary for Education will inspect the school and requesting the school to make arrangements and provide a mobile number for liaison.



The EDB solemnly clarifies that no EDB staff has made the phone call in question. It has reported the case to the Police.



Members of the public should stay alert to suspicious phone calls and not disclose any personal information. Anyone who has been scammed should contact the Police immediately. If schools have enquiries, they may call the respective District School Development Section of the EDB.