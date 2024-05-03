Industrial Parts Distributor HVH Industrial Solutions Acquires Metro Industrial Supply

HVH Industrial Solutions expands its reach with the strategic acquisition of Metro Industrial Supply.The acquisition of Metro will position HVH as a strong supplier and distributor of power transmission and motion control parts in the New Jersey area.

Acquiring Metro Industrial Supply is a pivotal moment for HVH Industrial Solutions. It underscores HVH’s commitment to providing unparalleled industrial solutions. With Metro’s exceptional expertise since 1983, HVH is poised to offer a more extensive and diverse product range, ensuring that they meet the dynamic demands of their customers with excellence. As they join forces, HVH is gearing up for a future of innovation and growth.

“The acquisition of Metro Industrial Supply marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver comprehensive industrial solutions. With this partnership, we are strengthening our position as a leading provider of top-quality industrial products and services, while further enhancing our ability to meet the evolving needs of our valued clients,” said Vladimir Harutyunyan, CEO of HVH Industrial Solutions.

HVH Industrial Solutions is a family-owned supplier of top-quality industrial products such as bearings, industrial belts, gearboxes, electric motors, pneumatics, industrial lubrication, shaft couplings, linear motion, robotics, and more. With a commitment to excellence, HVH Industrial Solutions serves as a one-stop destination for all industrial needs. Its extensive product range and dedication to customer satisfaction sets it apart as a reliable partner for businesses across various industries.