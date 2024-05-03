The “Legacy” Exhibit: ZuCot Gallery’s Tribute to Black Women

Atlanta’s ZuCot Gallery proudly unveils “Legacy,” an awe-inspiring exhibition honoring the indomitable spirit and profound impact of Black women.

Through the lens of motherhood, activism, spousal roles, leaders and friends, this group exhibit unites a diverse collection of artists, predominately women, who share personal narratives that showcases the undeniable strength and enduring legacy of women.

In partnership with Microsoft, ZuCot extends the exhibition experience to a virtual platform, inviting global audiences to immerse themselves in the showcase. With high-quality images of artworks and exclusive artist interviews, the virtual exhibit offers unparalleled insights into the creative journey behind each masterpiece. Supplemental information further enhances the understanding of each piece, presenting collectors with a unique opportunity to deeply connect with the artwork.

The “Legacy” Exhibit

Immerse in the physical beauty and emotional depth of the artworks.

Exhibit Dates: May 9 – August 3, 2024

Private Reception: May 9, 6pm-10pm EST

Opening Reception: May 10, 6pm-10pm EST

Featuring Artists: Shanequa Gay, Lillian Blades, Reisha Williams, Georgette Baker, Charlotte Riley-Webb, Grace Kisa, Charly Palmer, Jamaal Barber, J. Christopher (Jordan Tombs)

ZuCot Gallery showcases original artworks by contemporary African American artists, aiming to enhance the art collecting experience for enthusiasts of all backgrounds. ZuCot’s offerings extend beyond exhibitions, including educational programs, networking events, and a curated selection of top-tier artworks.

For more information, please visit zucotgallery.com.