GUIDE Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Q.S.C. Enterprises to Empower Employees at McDonald’s

GUIDE, the pioneering developer of The GUIDE App, a resilience and wellness app delivering industry-leading results in mental, emotional, and physical well-being, is thrilled to announce a significant new partnership with Q.S.C. Enterprises, a McDonald’s franchise group in Northeast Pennsylvania. This collaboration is set to revolutionize wellness support for the group’s employees, aligning with GUIDE’s mission to empower those who support our local communities.

Starting March 20, 2024, employees at Q.S.C. Enterprises will integrate The GUIDE App into their daily personal routines, accessing a tailor-made program designed to enhance their overall well-being. The app’s proven effectiveness, demonstrated by a recent preclinical trial showcasing significant improvements in stress reduction, emotional balance and motivation, promises substantial benefits for these employees.

Pat Stella, president of Q.S.C. Enterprises, a prominent McDonald’s franchise group, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “Integrating The GUIDE App into our operations is a significant step forward in our commitment to employee wellness. It aligns with our mission to provide comprehensive support to our workforce, including the members of our Veteran Employee Business Network.”

Following the enthusiastic endorsement from Pat Stella, GUIDE is equally passionate about this collaborative effort and its potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who support our local communities.

“This partnership with the Q.S.C. Enterprises McDonald’s franchise represents a significant milestone in our journey”, said Patrick Sandone, founder and CEO of The GUIDE App. “It’s a powerful alignment of values and vision, demonstrating our shared commitment to supporting those who serve our communities. By integrating The GUIDE App into the daily lives of McDonald’s restaurant employees, we’re not just offering a wellness tool; we’re providing a pathway to enhanced well-being and personal growth.”

GUIDE’s hands-on approach to onboarding the Q.S.C. Enterprises McDonald’s franchise involved direct engagement with the corporate team and store managers, ensuring a smooth and effective integration of The GUIDE App across the franchise. The enthusiastic reception and seamless onboarding process highlight the mutual dedication to making this initiative a success, promising a brighter, healthier future for all their employees.

As the Q.S.C. Enterprises McDonald’s franchise commits to full adoption across its locations, this partnership stands as a beacon of innovation in employee wellness, setting a precedent for how service industry companies can meaningfully support the wellness of their frontline staff.

GUIDE is the creator of The GUIDE App, a cutting-edge wellness app designed to support the mental, emotional, and physical health of our nation’s heroes and those who support our local communities. With the mission of empowering these heroes to master their lives and unleash their highest potential, GUIDE provides expertly curated practices and a supportive community, all accessible in just 15 minutes a day.

Q.S.C. Enterprises, a renowned McDonald’s franchisee in Northeast Pennsylvania, is committed to creating a nurturing and inclusive work environment. This commitment is highlighted by their active participation in initiatives like the Veteran Employee Business Network (VEBN), aimed at supporting and advancing the careers of veteran employees. The franchisee operates in several key locations, including Dunmore, Edwardsville, Kidder Street in Wilkes Barre, Northampton Street in Wilkes Barre, Pittston, Plains, Lake Harmony, Luzerne, and Hamlin, each dedicated to fostering community engagement and employee development.

