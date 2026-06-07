Equity shared funds lose as much as 10% in a week; worldwide funds become leading laggards

19459121 19459123 19459125 19659001 Jun 07, 2026, 01:15:42 PM IST < img oncontextmenu= 19459020 src= itemprop= height= width= 19459024 fetchpriority= 19459025 alt = > Equity shared funds lost as much as 10%recently (June 1– 5). An overall of 622 funds, consisting of shared funds and SIFs, were tracked.
Here are the leading 5 losers (Source: ACE MF). IANS 19459123 Throughout the exact same duration, the Nasdaq decreased the most, falling around 5.08%, followed by the S&P 500, which dropped 2.84%. The Hang Seng fell 1.71 %, while the Dow Jones, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex decreased 0.41%, 0.06%and 0.03%, respectively. 19659007 TIL Creatives 19659008 < area itemtype = itemprop = 19459012 itemscope = 19459003 id = 19459047 data-adref = 19459017 data-msid = data-seo = data-slideno = 19459051 data-totalslides = data-title = 19459053 > < img oncontextmenu = 19459020 src = 19459055 itemprop = 19459022 height = width = 19459024 loading = 19459042 alt = > 19659009 3 19659010/ 19659011 6 19659012 < h2 itemprop = data-msid = > Mirae Asset Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF FoF Mirae Asset Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF FoF was the worst entertainer, decreasing around 9.48 % throughout the duration. 19659014 ETMarkets.com < area itemtype = itemprop = 19459012 itemscope = 19459003 id = data-adref = data-msid = data-seo = data-slideno = data-totalslides = data-title = > < img oncontextmenu = src = itemprop = 19459022 height = width = loading = alt = 19459072 > 4 19659017/ 6 19659019 < h2 itemprop = data-msid = > Two from PGIM India Mutual Fund PGIM India Emerging Markets Equity FoF and PGIM India Global Equity Opp FoF fell 4.65 % and 4.34 %, respectively, recently. 19659021 ETMarkets.com < area itemtype = itemprop = itemscope = id = 19459085 data-adref = 19459017 data-msid = data-seo = 19459088 data-slideno = data-totalslides = 19459005 data-title = > 19459123 < img oncontextmenu = 19459020 src = itemprop = height = width = loading = 19459042 alt = > 5 19659024/ 6 < h2 itemprop = 19459061 data-msid = 19459087 > Mirae Asset Global Electric & Autonomous Vehicles Equity Passive FoF Mirae Asset Global Electric & Autonomous Vehicles Equity Passive FoF provided an unfavorable return of 4.21 % throughout the duration. 19659028 ETMarkets.com 19659029 < area itemtype = 19459011 itemprop = 19459012 itemscope = 19459003 id = data-adref = data-msid = 19459106 data-seo = 19459107 data-slideno = data-totalslides = 19459005 data-title = > < img oncontextmenu = src = itemprop = 19459022 height = width = loading = alt = 19459110 > 19659030 6 / 6 19659033 < h2 itemprop = data-msid = > Edelweiss Emerging Markets Opp Eq. Offshore Fund 19659034 Edelweiss Emerging Markets Opp Eq. Offshore Fund provided an unfavorable return of around 3.89 % recently. ETMarkets.com 19659036
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