Automobile plunges into Teesta River, eliminating 4

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Siliguri saved 4 individuals, consisting of a seven-year-old lady, after a cars and truck plunged into the Teesta River near Sevoke and Kurseong of Darjeeling district, authorities stated.

The event took place on Friday.

Rescue operations were released right away after the event. According to details offered by Sanjay Ranjan, Deputy Commandant of NDRF Siliguri, 4 individuals were saved in important condition on Saturday early morning.

The deceased have actually been determined as Sabya Newpaney (27 ), Smarika Newpaney (29 ), Tika Maya Dahal (31) and Ditya Chhetri (7 ). All were citizens of Sikkim.

Additional information are waited for.