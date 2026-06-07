RJD employees secure Rabri Devi’s home

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) employees have actually stationed themselves at the home of previous Chief Minister Rabri Devi, protecting the properties amidst debate over the withdrawal of security for her, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

An RJD employee stated the celebration is prepared to stay on task round the clock, asserting that individuals of Bihar stand with the Yadav household.

“The people of Bihar stand with them. We are prepared to stay here around the clock,” he informed ANI.

Previously on Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav had actually likewise chosen to return his whole security cover on Saturday, matching comparable actions taken by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

Talking to ANI, celebration leader Shakti Yadav implicated the Bihar federal government of intentionally targeting the Yadav household and trying to embarrass a few of Bihar’s most popular politicians.

“Tejashwi Yadav ji has returned all his security. Take the security away. No security is needed… whatever security he had, he has announced to return it all. He will walk without security,” he stated.

According to him, the choice followed Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi’s relocate to send out away the security workers stationed outside their house after the federal government’s revised security plans.

Previously, Former Chief Ministers Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav, following a Bihar federal government order withdrawing their Z-plus security cover, sent out away all the staying security workers stationed outside their 10 Circular Road house in Patna, getting rid of the personnel who had actually come as part of their upgraded security procedure.

The advancement follows the Bihar federal government asked Rabri Devi to leave 10 Circular Road, which has actually now been allocated to Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Ram.

The state federal government’s notification stated that Rabri Devi had actually formerly been allocated an alternative federal government lodging at Hardinge Road in her capability as Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, however had actually not yet moved.

Rabri Devi had actually withstood the relocation, stating, “They can call the force to vacate the place, but I will not vacate the place.”

The cottage at 10 Circular Road has actually long been connected with the household of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) primary Lalu Prasad Yadav. Rabri Devi acted as Bihar’s Chief Minister from the house throughout her period in workplace, and the properties have actually stayed a substantial political address for the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The Bihar federal government has actually provided the Lalu household a 15-day due date to leave the main house, needing them to leave by mid-June.

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