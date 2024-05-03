Following is a statement from Billionaires Row:

“At Billionaires Row, we were dismayed to learn of the recent legal proceedings involving Patrick Ductant. Given Mr. Ductant’s conviction and subsequent sentencing, Billionaires Row has had no choice but to terminate its relationship with Mr. Ductant, effective immediately.

“Billionaires Row was founded on the principals of an unwavering commitment to conducting business with utmost integrity and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. Accordingly, Billionaires Row continues its mission to prioritize excellence, innovation, and transparency in all aspects of our operations and we are confident in the continued leadership of William Benson, our Founder, Chairman, and CEO. Accordingly, we remain committed to upholding the trust and confidence placed in us by our customers, partners, and stakeholders.”

