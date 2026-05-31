Shivarajkumar: I thought about leaving Peddi for cancer, however they waited …

Shivarajkumar as Gournaidu in Peddi Upgraded on : 30 May 2026, 3:01 pm To name a few tasks in his home grass, star Shivarajkumar has some non-Kannada movies made on a huge scale, consisting of Jailer 2 and PeddiAt an advertising occasion previously this Saturday, the star discussed the upcoming movie, co-starring Ram Charan and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. “I liked the subject soon after Buchi Babu sir narrated it to me, and I spoke to Ram Charan on the same day,” Shivarajkumar stated. The star had a cancer medical diagnosis consequently and had to go to the USA for his treatment. He included that he thought of pulling out of the movie since of his health condition, however the Peddi makers awaited his return from the USA for the shoot of the movie. “Buchi Babu sir said, ‘No, we want you.’ So sweet of him, and they waited for me. I am very thankful to him for the beautiful gesture. It has been a wonderful journey,” the star stated at the occasion.

Relating to PeddiShivarajkumar stated that the upcoming movie checks out whatever a male deals with in his life journey in a really natural method. He included that the movie’s subject handle the relationships that the lead character show others whom he fulfills in his journey. He likewise stated that the movie offers a message to society. It has “wonderful writing by Buchi Babu sir,” the star mentioned about the upcoming movie.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the movie likewise stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, and Mirzapur star Divyenndu in his Telugu launching. Just recently, the makers of the movie dropped a tune including Shruti Haasan carrying out an unique dance along with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

On the technical front, the movie has author AR Rahman, editor Navin Nooli, cinematographer Ratnavelu, and production designer Avinash Kolla. It is slated for a June 04 release in theatres.