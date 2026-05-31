Roopesh Peethambaran’s Bhaskarabharanam teaser assures a dark funny

Shot from Bhaskarabharanam teaser Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-05-30T14:38:45.230Z" title="2026-05-30 14:38"> 30 May 2026, 2:38 pm The teaser of Roopesh Peethambaran’s upcoming directorial Bhaskarabharanamlaunched on Saturday, assures a dark funny. It includes a casual interaction in between 3 characters– a guy’s young spouse, his boy and a servant– attempting to outline his murder. While among them recommends killing by striking the head, the female recommends killing by psychological abuse. The guy in concern is never ever revealed, the short teaser is enough to suggest the animosity the 3 characters hold versus him. The makers specify Bhaskarabharanam as a “family comedy-drama that explores the chaos and complexities of a dysfunctional family, narrated through an intense and gripping storytelling style deeply rooted in the essence of Malayalam cinema.”

Bhaskara Bharanam marks Roopesh’s go back to instructions after Dulquer Salmaan’s Theevram and You Too Brutusstarring Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Sreenivasan, and Remya Nambessan to name a few. Roopesh is likewise referred to as a star for his efficiencies in Spadikam and Oru Mexican Aparatha.

Apart from directing and composing, Roopesh plays the lead function in Bhaskara BharanamIt likewise stars Ajay Pavithran, Sonika Meenakshi, Mitun M Das and Parvathy Kalarikkal in popular functions. On the technical front, the movie has cinematography by Uma Kumarapuram, music by Arun Thomas, and modifying by Rashin Ahmed.

Produced by Arumugam K Gowda and Ruby Peethambaran under the banners of NICAFF and Good Fellas In Films, the movie is prepared for a June release.