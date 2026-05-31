Masoom: The New Generation reunites Shekhar Kapur and AR Rahman

Masoom: The New Generation composer-producer AR Rahman (L), director Shekhar Kapur Upgraded on : 30 May 2026, 2:33 pm Shekhar Kapur is set to direct a movie that is billed as a modern-day reimagining of his traditional 1983 movie, MasoomEntitled Masoom: The New Generationthe movie is set to include the 1983 original’s lead stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, in addition to Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, and Kaveri Kapur. Even more, it brings Shekhar Kapur back together with AR Rahman after partnerships on movies such as Dil Se. (1998) and Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007 ), along with theatre productions Bombay Dreams and Why? – The Musical The upcoming Masoom Reimagining has Rahman onboard as a co-producer. It deserves keeping in mind that Shekhar Kapur is among the manufacturers of Dil Se.director Mani Ratnam’s 1998 movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. According to a news release, Masoom: The New Generation will have the core feelings that still make the 1983 initial resonate with audiences while checking out progressing styles of household, love, migration and identity through a modern lens.

About the task, Shekhar Kapur specified, “For a long time, I have felt that the themes of Masoom deserved to be revisited through the lens of today’s world. Families, relationships, identity; these ideas have evolved so much, and cinema must evolve with them. Rahman has always had the rare ability to create music that speaks directly to the soul of a story and its audience. Having him as both composer and creative partner on this journey makes it even more meaningful.”

On the other hand, Rahman included, “Working with Shekhar has always been a deeply enriching experience, he has been a mentor and a creative force in many ways. When he shared the vision for this film, I felt compelled to be involved beyond the music. There’s something timeless about Masoom, and reinterpreting that emotional world for a new generation feels both exciting and necessary.”

Currently in the pre-production phase, the movie is slated to begin primary photography later on this year, ahead of its prepared late 2026 release.