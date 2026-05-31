Salman Khan’s 7 Dogs producing buzz around Indian stars on the worldwide phase

Salman Khan made an unique look in 7 Dogs, the Saudi Arabian action thriller directed by Adil El Arabi and Bilall Fallah.

Anupam Kher appeared in the romantic comedy-drama Silver Linings Playbook. He played Dr Cliff Patel providing assistance to the lead character.

Naseeruddin Shah appeared in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. He represented Captain Nemo, a fantastic researcher.

Juhi Chawla made an unique look in The Hundred-Foot Journey, a funny drama. She played the late mom of the lead character Hassan, appearing in flashback series that work as a psychological anchor for his journey.

Dhanush appeared in the Netflix action thriller The Gray Man, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. He played Avik San, an extremely proficient assassin employed to locate the lead character.

Anil Kapoor made an unique look in Mission: Impossible -Ghost Protocol. He played Brij Nath, a rich Indian media magnate.

Amitabh Bachchan made an unforgettable look in The Great Gatsby, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. He depicted the strange business person leaving a strong impression regardless of restricted screen time.

< img src ="data:image/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAAD/ACwAAAAAAQABAAACADs=" alt ="Irfaan Khan appeared in The Amazing Spiderman starring Andrew Garfield. He played the role of a high-ranking Oscorp executive." width ="100%" height ="100%" > Irfaan Khan appeared in The Amazing Spiderman starring Andrew Garfield. He played the function of a high-ranking Oscorp executive.

< img src ="data:image/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAAD/ACwAAAAAAQABAAACADs=" alt ="Ali Faisal made a brief appearance in the action blockbuster Fast and Furious 7. He played the role of technician working with the team." width ="100%" height ="100%" > Ali Faisal made a short look in the action hit Fast and Furious 7. He played the function of specialist dealing with the group.