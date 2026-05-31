15.9 C
London
Sunday, May 31, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books Salman Khan’s 7 Dogs producing buzz around Indian stars on the worldwide...

Salman Khan’s 7 Dogs producing buzz around Indian stars on the worldwide phase

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
58

Salman Khan made an unique look in 7 Dogs, the Saudi Arabian action thriller directed by Adil El Arabi and Bilall Fallah.

Anupam Kher appeared in the romantic comedy-drama Silver Linings Playbook. He played Dr Cliff Patel providing assistance to the lead character.

Naseeruddin Shah appeared in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. He represented Captain Nemo, a fantastic researcher.

Juhi Chawla made an unique look in The Hundred-Foot Journey, a funny drama. She played the late mom of the lead character Hassan, appearing in flashback series that work as a psychological anchor for his journey. Anil Kapoor made a special appearance in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. He played Brij Nath, a wealthy Indian media tycoon.

Dhanush appeared in the Netflix action thriller The Gray Man, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. He played Avik San, an extremely proficient assassin employed to locate the lead character.

Anil Kapoor made an unique look in Mission: Impossible -Ghost Protocol. He played Brij Nath, a rich Indian media magnate.

Amitabh Bachchan made an unforgettable look in The Great Gatsby, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. He depicted the strange business person leaving a strong impression regardless of restricted screen time.

< img src ="data:image/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAAD/ACwAAAAAAQABAAACADs=" alt ="Irfaan Khan appeared in The Amazing Spiderman starring Andrew Garfield. He played the role of a high-ranking Oscorp executive." width ="100%" height ="100%" >

Irfaan Khan appeared in The Amazing Spiderman starring Andrew Garfield. He played the function of a high-ranking Oscorp executive.

< img src ="data:image/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAAD/ACwAAAAAAQABAAACADs=" alt ="Ali Faisal made a brief appearance in the action blockbuster Fast and Furious 7. He played the role of technician working with the team." width ="100%" height ="100%" >

Ali Faisal made a short look in the action hit Fast and Furious 7. He played the function of specialist dealing with the group.

< img src ="data:image/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAAD/ACwAAAAAAQABAAACADs=" alt ="Randeep Hooda made his Hollywood debut with Extraction, co-starring Chris Hemsworth. He played a security officer who hires Hemsworth's character for a rescue mission." width ="100%" height ="100%" >

Randeep Hooda made his Hollywood launching with Extraction, co-starring Chris Hemsworth. He played a gatekeeper who works with Hemsworth’s character for a rescue objective.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Ajith Kumar reaches Chennai for mom Mohini Mani’s last rites

Books 0
Upgraded on: 30 May 2026, 4:19 pmPreviously this Saturday,...

Shivarajkumar: I thought about leaving Peddi for cancer, however they waited …

Books 0
Shivarajkumar as Gournaidu in PeddiUpgraded on:30 May 2026, 3:01...

Roopesh Peethambaran’s Bhaskarabharanam teaser assures a dark funny

Books 0
Shot from Bhaskarabharanam teaserUpgraded on: 30 May 2026, 2:38...

Popular

Ajith Kumar reaches Chennai for mom Mohini Mani’s last rites

Books 0
Upgraded on: 30 May 2026, 4:19 pmPreviously this Saturday,...

Shivarajkumar: I thought about leaving Peddi for cancer, however they waited …

Books 0
Shivarajkumar as Gournaidu in PeddiUpgraded on:30 May 2026, 3:01...

Roopesh Peethambaran’s Bhaskarabharanam teaser assures a dark funny

Books 0
Shot from Bhaskarabharanam teaserUpgraded on: 30 May 2026, 2:38...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here