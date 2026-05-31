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Business Ajith Kumar reaches Chennai for mom Mohini Mani’s last rites By Leslie Atkins - 60

Upgraded on : < time datetime="2026-05-30T16:19:11.427Z" title ="2026-05-30 16:19"> 30 May 2026, 4:19 pm Previously this Saturday, we reported about the death of Ajith Kumar’s mom, Mohini Mani. She died since of age-related diseases. She was 89 years of ages at the time of death. Numerous in Tamil Nadu, consisting of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, star Kamal Haasan, and previous CM MK Stalin, grieved her death and communicated their acknowledgements to her survivors. Now, hours after the occasion, Ajith Kumar has actually reached Chennai for his mom’s last rites. Videos of Ajith getting in the Chennai Airport are distributing online. In a few of the videos, the star can be seen surrounded by video cameras as he attempts to enter into his automobile. Ajith has actually not spoken much about the relationship he showed his mom openly, partially due to the fact that he does not offer interviews that frequently. The star’s love and regard for her show more in his non-profit endeavours. Especially, the star has actually developed a charitable organisation called after his mom, Mohini Mani Foundation, hence commemorating her. Apparently, the organisation has actually moneyed numerous efforts associated with civic awareness, metropolitan well-being, and public health.

Malini is likewise endured by her kids Anil Kumar and Anup Kumar. After her death, Anil shared a declaration on social networks that check out, “We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last few years. We are comforted, even in this time of grief, that she lived a long life and could be counted among the lucky ones – to have known the undying love and care of dear ones and the genuine respect of just about everyone who came to know her kind nature, selfless spirit, and quiet grace.” Anil included, “Indeed, the credit for all that we have gone on to accomplish in our respective lives is owed substantially to her warm embrace, unwavering devotion, and wise counsel, which formed the very heart and soul of our home. She was blessed to know a successful marriage of nearly six decades with our late father, and their cherished memories will continue to offer strength and comfort to us. We are moved by the kind, heartfelt messages, condolences, and remembrances that have been pouring in, and we ask for your understanding if we are unable to take calls or are slow to respond to messages.” The declaration kept in mind that Mohini’s last rites “will be a private, family affair,” and the event is set to occur on Sunday early morning.