In the middle of all the debate around her character and its representation in the Buchi Babu-directed PeddiBollywood Hungama has actually solely found out that Janhvi Kapoor drew her most significant pay cheque for the movie. According to trustworthy trade sources, the starlet was paid an amount of Rs. 8 crores for the part of female lead along with Ram Charan.

Janhvi Kapoor charged Rs. 8 crores to show Ram Charan in Peddi

“This is the biggest pay cheque of her career, and she was a thorough professional on the sets of Peddi. She was paid Rs. 5 crores for Devara, and this is a jump of about 50 per cent from Devara. With back-to-back success in the Telugu film industry with Devara and Peddi, Janhvi is considered to be the woman with a golden leg in the fraternity, commanding a 100 per cent success ratio,” a trade source notified Bollywood Hungama.

The source even more included that Janhvi will next be seen in Atlee-directed Raka together with Allu Arjun. In Hindi, she will next be seen in Lag Ja Gale with Tiger Shroff and Lakshya. “Janhvi is offered multiple projects in Telugu now, and the pay cheque for Peddi has set the benchmark high,” the trade source included.

Peddi is a success story in Telugu, though the Hindi variation stopped working to make any sound.

Check out: When a midsection gets more attention than the entertainer: Janhvi Kapoor should have a Srivalli minute in Peddi; rather, her South gamble backfired as objectification eclipsed her skill

More Pages: Peddi Box Office Collection, Peddi Movie Review

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