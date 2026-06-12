Rush Returns: Tears, Doublenecks, Monster New Drummer

In Rush’s very first program without Neil Peart given that 1974, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson make grown males sob, and brand-new visiting drummer Anika Nilles definitely eliminates

“I can return home,” Geddy Lee yelped early in Rush’s very first program in 11 years, in the middle of an apocalyptic flurry of drum fills from brand-new visiting member Anika Nilles on 2007’s “Far Cry.”As the rest of Rush’s Fifty Something Tour kickoff Sunday at Los Angeles’Kia Forum showed, that specific Neil Peart lyric– together with numerous others– was prophetic. After passing through a long, dark, grief-laden course to arrive, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and their fans in some way made it all the method back to an amazing Rush performance, in an arena they ‘d played 20 times in the past.

On that very same phase almost 11 years earlier, Lee, Lifeson, and Peart performed what ended up being their last program together, at the end of their R40 trip. “I do hope we reunite at some point,” Lee informed the crowd then, after Peart uncharacteristically stepped to the front of the phase with his bandmates for a last bow. Not long after, Peart was identified with glioblastoma, and he passed away on Jan. 7, 2020, leaving his better half, Carrie Nuttall, and child, Olivia. For a while after his death, Lee and Lifeson weren’t even thinking about getting their instruments.

Sunday’s program was filled with obvious, oft-tear-inducing homages to Peart, however the most essential salute to him lasted the whole performance, by means of the efficiency and guts of a lady he never ever got to satisfy. At 43, Nilles is 3 years more youthful than Lifeson and Lee, with a jazz-fusion background and a gig with Jeff Beck on her resumé. On Sunday night, she handled a difficult, no-doubt scary task– standing in for among the best drummers of perpetuity, in front of among the most persnickety fanbases of perpetuity– with a mix of accuracy and snare-snapping cruelty that felt more similar to Peart’sAll the World’s a Stageage than his later, jazz-tempered technique.

She didn’t constantly pick to reproduce Peart’s parts to a tiny level, discreetly transforming “Subdivisions” with her own feel, for example, however stimulated his essence throughout. And for the most enduring percussive minutes in the brochure– the introduction to reveal opener “Xanadu,” the climactic fills out “Tom Sawyer,” every challenging little ultra-syncopated little “La Villa Strangiato” and “YYZ”– she just nailed whatever, down to the last 32nd note. Sometimes, the musical similarity was so astonishing that it stimulated Whoopi Goldberg inGhostthe spirit of the left stimulating her limbs. If Nilles was had, nevertheless, it was plainly a pleasurable experience: She was downright gleeful by the end of “Tom Sawyer,” and even appeared to delight in the obstacles of 3 parts of “2112.”

It was, maybe unsurprisingly, among the most psychological Rush shows ever. Among the lots of presents that Peart left was a brochure strong sufficient to hold the weight of sorrow. For all of Rush’s onstage humor– present Sunday night with pre-filmed sketches consisting ofSouth Parkbits and brand-new looks by Paul Rudd and Jason Segel as their Rush-lovingI Love You, Mancharacters– their tunes are filled with Peart’s efforts to face life’s most significant concerns. Among those tracks, “Bravado,” was the night’s very first Peart homage, prefaced with interview audio from the drummer. “If the dream is won, though whatever is lost,” Lee sang, as video footage of the drummer drove an arena loaded with grown guys (and more ladies than numerous previous Rush trips) to tears. “We will pay the rate/ But we will not count the expense.” At points, Lee seemed like he was close to tears himself. Lifeson’s closing guitar solo, looping through arpeggios, handled to take in all of that feeling and quadruple it.

In keeping with the program’s defiance of death, Lee and Lifeson appeared to have actually practically aged in reverse because 2015, with Lifeson especially trimmer and musically active, and Lee pounding his bass while avoiding around the phase quicker than any 71-year-old ought to have the ability to handle. They made a point of starting with “Xanadu,” showing that their spinal columns might still deal with double-neck instruments and their fingers can still manage 1977 prog riffs.

“When we began considering this trip, we believed, well, we can’t play a lot of tunes like we utilized to,” Lee stated. “We’re no spring chickens. Think what? We’re gon na play a great deal of tunes.” With that, they kicked into “Freewill,” unplayed considering that 2011, with Lee bold to handle its dizzying last verse, and Lifeson splaying the tune open with a cosmic-shred take on its solo. Lee’s current singing training hasn’t taken him all the method back to the wonderful peaks of his Seventies shrieking, however it’s unquestionably left his voice more powerful than it was 11 years earlier, with its leading octave when again offered to him. Leaving a few of the keyboard parts to brand-new visiting gamer Loren Gold (who had fun with the Who) was plainly liberating for Lee, who still could not withstand playing some essential synth riffs himself.

When the band played a relentless “Red Barchetta,” it was difficult not to consider Rush itself as the titular automobile, a hotrodded residue of a “much better, disappeared time,” in some way still roaring down the roadway long after it need to be possible. Throughout another tune, 1991’s “Dreamline,” Lee sang among Peart’s finest, most precise lines: “We’re just never-ceasing for a minimal time.” As shown by the rest of the program, and by the life and work of Neil Peart, limitations are made to be broken.

Hurry Fifty Something Tour Setlist

Set 1

“Xanadu”

“Limelight”

“Far Cry”

“Subdivisions”

“Freewill”

“Bravado”

“Caravan”

“La Villa Strangiato”

“Vital Signs”

“The Spirit of Radio”

Set 2

“2112 Part I: Overture”

“2112 Part II: The Temples of Syrinx”

“2112 Part VII: Grand Finale”

“Distant Early Warning”

“Red Barchetta”

“Dreamline”

“Natural Science”

“Time Stand Still”

“Red Sector A”

“YYZ”

“The Garden”

“Tom Sawyer”

Repetition

“By-Tor & & The Snow Dog”

“Working Man”

From Wanderer United States.