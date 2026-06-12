The countdown has actually formally started! The makers of Invite To The Jungle are getting ready for a grand trailer launch occasion on June 11, with the movie’s magnum cast and team coming under one roofing system. It is being stated that the trailer is almost 3-minute-long and it assures a laughter riot – with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal’s sociability being among its significant highlights.

Invite To The Jungle trailer to be introduced on June 11 in existence of whole cast

Based on sources,”The trailer of Invite to the Jungle will be gone for a grand occasion on June 11 in the existence of the whole cast. It’s around 3 minutes long and is packed with laugh-out-loud minutes, amusing scenarios and one-liners.”

The source further adds, “Akshay Kumar will be seen in leading kind in the trailer. His sociability with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal is among the most significant highlights and makes certain to advise audiences why the trio has actually constantly been liked on screen. Their comic timing together will be a reward to see.”

Ahead of the film’s grand theatrical release on June 26, the trailer launch will also kickstart its promotional campaigns. Considering the popularity and legacy surrounding the Welcome franchise and the curiosity surrounding the grand cast of Welcome To The Jungle, the excitement is sky-high among the audience to experience nostalgia with a mix of chaos, confusion and several laugh-out-loud moments!

The film brings together a formidable ensemble including, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

An Ahmed Khan entertainer, Welcome To The Jungle is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. The film is a Base Industries Group Production, produced by Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali. Produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, Welcome To The Jungle gears up for a theatrical storm on June 26, 2026.

Also Read: Ahmed Khan credits trust and teamwork for powering Welcome to the Jungle: “True artists always find a way”

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

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