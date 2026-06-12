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Home Business MBBS trainee Chandrika death case: Boyfriend OAS officer Bhimsen Tudu jailed

MBBS trainee Chandrika death case: Boyfriend OAS officer Bhimsen Tudu jailed

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Tudu was nabbed in Mayurbhanj district, where he had actually apparently been concealing considering that the occurrence. Following a search operation, authorities tracked him down and took him into custody for questioning.

Bhimsen Tudu Photograph: (OTV)

In a substantial advancement in the examination into the death of MBBS trainee Chandrika Hembram, the Commissionerate Police on Friday detained her partner and OAS officer Bhimsen Tudu.

According to authorities sources, Tudu was nabbed in Mayurbhanj district, where he had actually presumably been concealing given that the event. Following a search operation, cops tracked him down and took him into custody for questioning.

The case emerged after Chandrika’s body was recuperated near the Trisulia Overbridge on June 4. The discovery of the medical trainee’s body triggered extensive issue and triggered an extensive examination by the Commissionerate Police.

The examination is presently underway, with cops continuing to take a look at all elements of the case.

Check out: MBBS trainee Chandrika death case: Boyfriend Bhimsen Tudu moves High Court looking for anticipatory bail

A couple of days previously, Bhimsen Tudu had actually approached the Orissa High Court looking for anticipatory bail amidst the continuous probe into Chandrika’s death. He had actually submitted an advance bail petition as accusations versus him appeared following the event.

Chandrika’s household has actually implicated Tudu of being accountable for the situations that presumably led her to take the severe action. They have actually declared that she passed away by suicide due to problems connected to her relationship with him and have actually required a comprehensive examination into the matter.

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