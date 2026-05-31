Telangana govt will continue 24×7 complimentary power for farmers: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy|Image Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asserted that the Congress federal government would continue offering totally free electrical power to farmers and challenged the Bharat Rashtra Samithi(BRS)to stake its political future on the problem.

Chief Minister on Saturday stated the state stays dedicated to providing quality 24/7 totally free power to the farming sector and dismissed accusations that the federal government was preparing to withdraw the plan or set up wise meters on farming pump sets. Revanth Reddy challenged the BRS management to openly state that it would not object to the next Assembly elections if the Congress federal government stopped working to honour its dedication to complimentary power for farmers.

He likewise mentioned that Congress would likewise avoid objecting to elections if it ever broke the guarantee. “The Congress holds the patent to the free power scheme,” the Chief Minister stated, while declaring that the policy was initially presented by the Congress and had actually ended up being an essential pillar of Telangana’s farming sector.

The Chief Minister likewise criticised the previous BRS federal government, declaring monetary mismanagement of power energies and declaring that the previous administration had actually started the procedure of setting up wise meters through a contract signed with the Centre in 2017, the CMO said.In his remarks, Revanth Reddy likewise targeted the BJP-led Central federal government over crop procurement.

According to the declaration, he alerted that if the Centre stopped working to obtain paddy by June 15 and acquire other crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), farmers’ fruit and vegetables would be discarded outside the houses of BJP and BRS leaders. “The Centre must procure all crops for which it announces MSP,” he stated, as estimated in the release.

The Chief Minister even more revealed a proposition to develop a Rythu Discom focused on making sure openness in power procurement and circulation for the farming and watering sectors. The proposed system would make use of surplus renewable resource and help in reducing the monetary problem on the federal government while enhancing power circulation business, according to the CMO.

The declaration included that Telangana’s power intake has actually increased from 15,000 MW to 18,000 MW, which the federal government credited to growing financial activity and farming demand.The Telangana CMO stated the federal government stays dedicated to securing farmers’ interests and enhancing rural success through continuous power supply and agriculture-focused well-being procedures.

Released on May 31, 2026