PM Modi prompts people to remain hydrated in the middle of record heatwave

Submit image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi|Image Credit: ANI

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday prompted individuals to remain hydrated in view of skyrocketing temperature levels throughout the nation.

In his month-to-month radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, he stated individuals must take additional safety measures when marching in the sun.

“With temperatures soaring across much of the country, it is important to take extra care. Stay hydrated. If you need to step out in the sun, do so cautiously and take necessary precautions,” he stated.

“Keep drinking water. Don’t forget the guidelines issued by various government departments in this regard either,” he stated.

Prime Minister Modi had on Wednesday last likewise prompted residents to take optimum safety measures as the nation is experiencing skyrocketing temperature levels, and stated staying hydrated is crucial throughout such extreme weather condition.

Modi likewise described the king of fruits, stating there is barely a home where mangoes are not discussed in the summertime season.

He kept in mind that every area has its own mango and its own scent.

“Hapus or alphonso of Maharashtra, Kesar of Gujarat – these are the lifeblood of ‘aamras’; Dussehri of Uttar Pradesh and Langra of Kashi. There are mangoes from Bihar, whose aroma can be smelt from far. Chausa, Malda – memories of people are tied to every name,” he stated.

The PM stated if somebody goes to South India, individuals will discover other ranges like Banganapalli, Totapuri, Neelam, Malgova; there is Himsagar in Bengal; Suvarnarekha of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

“In other words, the place changes, and so does the mango’s form, colour, and taste…This journey of the mango is now reaching from villages to the global market,” he stated.

Released on May 31, 2026