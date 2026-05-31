Xiaomi Sound Play hands-on

The Xiaomi Sound Play is an 18W Bluetooth speaker that’s both practical and looks excellent. It can be found in Black, White, Purple, and Green, and expenses EUR50.

The speaker weighs 415 grams and is IP68-rated, so you should not stress over dust and water addition. There’s TWS stereo set assistance, so you can establish 2 to get stereo noise. And there’s likewise Auracast assistance, so you can pair to 100 speakers to play concurrently.

There are 3 buttons on the front: volume up, play/pause, and volume down. On the back, you get a covered USB-C port, a Power and Bluetooth button, the Auracast button, and an unique button to manage the lights on the speaker.

There are 2 lights-a bottom ambient ring light and an infinity mirror light -on the within the speaker. You can pick in between orange, blue, green, and purple, and the lights can sync with the music.

The infinity mirror light is quite cool. You can see how it tracks off into the spacious within the speaker. It’s specifically outstanding in the dark.

There’s a cool little leading manage you can utilize to bring the speaker around. You can likewise utilize it to connect the speaker to a knapsack or to a bike.

The speaker has an approximately 400ml can or bottle shape, that makes it perfect for a knapsack pocket, and even the bottle cage on a bike.

Alright, a word on sound quality. There’s a single, full-range speaker with a ranked output of 18W on the Xiaomi Sound Play.

The noise is tuned for clearness and basic listening with focus on vocals and midrange. The bass remains in its lane and does not bleed into the mids. In practice, you’re getting a safe, crowd-pleasing tuning that’s fit for the majority of designs of music.

There’s sufficient volume on tap – the speaker well fills a routine space even at 60-70% volume. Exceeding 90% and you’ll begin getting some audible distortion with many tunes.

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A portable speaker