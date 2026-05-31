Weekly survey: will you purchase the Xiaomi 17T or the Xiaomi 17T Pro?

In 2015, the Xiaomi 15T Pro quickly won over the vanilla 15T in our survey. Now that the 17T generation has shown up, will history repeat itself? There is a great chance that it may not– the brand-new vanilla design brings some crucial enhancements that might enhance its fortunes, however there are some concerns too.

The most significant problem might be the rate– the Xiaomi 17T begins at EUR750, while the 17T Pro begins at EUR900 (for a 12/256GB phone in both cases). This is a EUR100 cost walking compared to the 15T set. We get it, whatever has actually gotten more pricey, particularly gadgets that require quick RAM and storage. Nevertheless, the T-series is expected to be a sub-flagship line, however this one is rising versus the EUR1,000 limit.

Xiaomi 17T

For what it’s worth, the Xiaomi 17T Pro is relatively near to a flagship with a Dimensity 9500 chipset, a 1/1.31″ sensing unit in the primary electronic camera, a 50MP 5x/115mm periscope and a big 7,000 mAh battery with quick 100W wired and 50W cordless charging. It’s still not a Xiaomi 17 Max or 17 Pro Max, however. Neither of those are readily available beyond China, naturally, so in many areas the 17T Pro is the closest we need to a big Xiaomi flagship that is more affordable than the 17 Ultra.

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Xiaomi 17T Pro

The vanilla 17T has the Dimensity 8500 chipset, a smaller sized 1/1.55″ sensing unit in its primary electronic camera and a smaller sized 6,500 mAh battery with 67W wired-only charging. This generation it likewise has a smaller sized display screen– 6.59″, below 6.83″ on the 15T. Another huge modification in between the 15T and 17T is the telephoto cam– the old 50MP 2x/46mm system was changed with the very same 50MP 5x/115mm periscope that is on the 17T Pro also.

The smaller sized screen may be viewed as an enhancement– we’ve seen lots of individuals grumble that contemporary phones have actually gotten too huge– however we understand that some would disagree. And having the exact same periscope as the Pro is a pure win.

Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro at a glimpse

For referral, both the 15T and 15T Pro had 6.83″ screens and 5,500 mAh batteries. They were thinner too (7.5 mm and 8.0 mm, respectively, vs. 8.2 mm and 8.3 mm on the 17T and 17T Pro).

Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro color alternatives

If you require assistance choosing, have a look at our Xiaomi 17T evaluation and our Xiaomi 17T Pro evaluation (likewise on video).

What do you believe about the Xiaomi 17T– is this brand-new instructions in which Xiaomi took the vanilla design an enhancement? Will you think about the 17T when searching for your next phone?

What about the Xiaomi 17T Pro? It feels like a 15T Pro with a much faster chipset and bigger battery, which is an excellent thing? It does cost more than its predecessor, however then so does the 17T.

Xiaomi 17T 5G

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Xiaomi 17T Pro 5G

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