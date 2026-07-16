Federal government posts land resumption notifications for public real estate advancements at Tai Kei Leng and Shap Pat Heung, Yuen Long ******************************************************************************************

The Lands Department today (July 16) published land resumption notifications in accordance with area 4 of the Lands Resumption Ordinance (Chapter 124) and area 14 of the Roads (Works, Use and Compensation) Ordinance (Chapter 370) for the execution of public real estate advancements at Tai Kei Leng and Shap Pat Heung, Yuen Long.

Forty-seven personal lots with an overall location of about 18 410 square metres in Tai Kei Leng, Yuen Long, and 89 personal lots with an overall location of about 36 348 sq m in Shap Pat Heung, Yuen Long, will be resumed by the Government. The stated land will go back to the Government upon the expiration of a duration of 3 months from the date of attaching the notifications (i.e. October 17).

The Government will carefully communicate with the appropriate land owners and impacted celebrations to manage payment and rehousing matters.

The general public real estate advancement at Shap Pat Heung and Tai Kei Leng, Yuen Long, will offer about 4 000 and about 2 000 public real estate systems respectively upon conclusion. The very first batch of population consumption is anticipated in 2034 and 2036 respectively.