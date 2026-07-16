Hong Kong – New District Officer for Kowloon City presumes workplace (with picture)

New District Officer for Kowloon City presumes workplace (with picture) *****************************************************************

Miss Lam I-ching will presume the post of District Officer (Kowloon City) tomorrow (July 17), being successful Mr Ivanhoe Chang.

Given that signing up with the Administrative Service in 2015, Miss Lam has actually served in different bureaux and departments, consisting of the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau, the Housing Department, the Environmental Protection Department and the Environment and Ecology Bureau.

She was the Assistant District Officer (Sai Kung) before using up the brand-new post of District Officer (Kowloon City).