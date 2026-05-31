Weekly survey results: Android 17 with much better security and AirDrop assistance has actually individuals thrilled

Recently, we asked you about which statements coming out of Google I/O had you buzzing with enjoyment– in basic, however likewise particularly for the approaching Android 17 upgrade.

Beginning with the high-level concern, Android 17 was without a doubt the very best thing demoed at I/O 2026. Not unexpected, provided our audience. The ranking of the other alternatives did amaze us– hardly anybody cared about Wear OS 7. The smartwatches lost to Gemini Intelligence and Android Auto (which were basically connected) and even the brand-new Googlebook style (the Android-powered laptop computers) stimulated more interest.

Some revealed hope that Googlebooks will press Android app designers to put more effort into desktop-friendly UIs. This will match well with Android 17’s enhancing however still “not rather there yet” desktop mode for phones with video-capable USB-C ports.

Alright, let’s dig into Android 17– what is it that has individuals so delighted?”Extra security functions”was the top-voted alternative. To a level, the tailored Android variations that each phone maker utilizes include lots of functions currently, however security hazards are a significant concern thinking about just how much of our lives now goes through our phones.

Next up was the revealed compatibility with AirDrop, Apple’s regional cordless file sharing function that Android makers have actually been attempting to match for several years. This resembled the “green bubble” concern, though with less arguments about it.

While there were a lot of unfavorable viewpoints, Gemini Intelligence got a relatively warm reception both here and in the survey above. Making it much easier to change phones was a popular enhancement too.

< img width ="1200" height ="1000" alt ="Improved security and AirDrop compatibility are the most exciting Android 17 features" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/05/weekly-poll-results-android-17/inline/gsmarena_001.png">

The brand-new functions that got the least attention were things fresh emojis, the picture-in-picture Screen Reactions and Pause Point (a method to break your app dependency).

In both surveys, there was a quite strong belief that this was an underwhelming I/O which Google didn’t have anything especially intriguing to contribute to its core OSes. Use OS in specific requires more attention next year.

Another problem that individuals raised in the remarks was Google’s brand-new guidelines for sideloaded apps, though that wasn’t connected to I/O particularly.