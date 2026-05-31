Netflix India’s romantic funny series The Royals is set to go through a substantial innovative shift in its 2nd season. According to an unique report by Variety India, filmmaker Jasmeet K. Reen has actually been employed to direct the upcoming season of the Ishaan Khatter-led program.

Darlings popularity Jasmeet K. Reen changes Nupur Asthana as director of The Royals Season 2: Report

Reen, who made her directorial launching with the seriously well-known movie Darlings in 2022, will take control of directing duties from Nupur Asthana. Asthana, who helmed the very first season together with Priyanka Ghose, is comprehended to have actually stepped far from the task due to previous dedications. She is presently dealing with another Netflix series backed by Ekta Kapoor’s production banner. Priyanka Ghose is anticipated to continue her association with The Royals.

Apparently, pre-production on the 2nd season is presently underway, with recording most likely to start in July 2026.

The reversal comes quickly after reports recommended that Bhumi S. Pednekar, who played the female lead opposite Ishaan Khatter in the very first season, will not return for the next chapter. It is hypothesized that her exit has actually been connected to a more comprehensive innovative restructuring of the series.

Reen acquired acknowledgment with Darlingsstarring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, which got extensive vital gratitude following its release. She is likewise connected to direct a duration drama based upon the life of famous starlet Madhubala. The task, backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will supposedly include Dhurandhar starlet Sara Arjun ahead function.

According to reports, Reen is anticipated to finish recording for The Royals S2 before starting deal with the Madhubala biopic later on this year.

Check Out: Bhumi Pednekar exposes The Royals trolling left her “mentally diminished,” led to nine-month break: “I had actually lost point of view of who I am”

Tags: Jasmeet K Reen, Jasmeet Reen, Netflix, Netflix India, News, Nupur Asthana, OTT, OTT Platform, The Royals S2, The Royals Season 2, Web Series, Web Show

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