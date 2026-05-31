Celina Jaitly gets legal notifications from hubby Peter Haag and father-in-law in the middle of continuous court procedures

Starlet Celina Jaitly has actually been served with 2 legal notifications by her spouse Peter Haag and his dad, Wolfgang J. Haag, according to a declaration released by Mumbai-based law practice Semwal & & Co., Advocates & Solicitors.

Celina Jaitly gets legal notifications from hubby Peter Haag and father-in-law amidst continuous court procedures

The notifications have actually supposedly been sent out in connection with declarations and accusations that the Haag household claims have actually been distributed through social networks platforms, interviews, digital publications, and other media channels in current months.

According to the declaration, one notification has actually been provided by Wolfgang J. Haag in his capability as Peter Haag’s daddy and the grandpa of the couple’s kids. The 2nd notification has actually been provided by Peter Haag, who has actually mentioned issues concerning his credibility in addition to the personal privacy and well-being of the couple’s 3 small kids.

The legal notifications mention that matrimonial and kid custody procedures in between the celebrations are presently pending before courts in Austria. The Haag household has actually declared that in spite of the continuous judicial procedure, numerous public declarations and media reports including claims versus Peter Haag and other members of his household have actually continued to flow.

The household has actually rejected accusations that have actually supposedly appeared in public declarations and media protection, consisting of claims connecting to domestic violence, psychological abuse, intimidation, harassment, moving of kids, and problems linked to faith and radicalisation.

An essential element of the notifications worries the couple’s kids. The household has actually revealed issue over the general public conversation of matters including the minors, consisting of making use of their names, pictures, and individual information in media reports. According to the declaration, such promotion has actually exposed the kids to unneeded spotlight throughout a continuous legal procedure.

The notifications more state that the household thinks the supposed publications total up to libel, intrusion of personal privacy, and disturbance with continuous judicial procedures. Amongst the needs detailed are the elimination of specific material, a public explanation and apology, and restraint from making additional public declarations worrying the continuous legal matter and the kids.

Discussing the concern, Solicitor Yesha Shah, Partner at Semwal & & Co., stated, “Laws enacted for the protection of women are among the most important safeguards in a civilised society. However, when matrimonial disputes are converted into public media trials through unverified allegations and emotional narratives, the very sanctity and purpose of such laws stand diluted. Legal remedies must remain instruments of justice and protection, and not tools for public vilification or reputational destruction.”

The declaration includes that Peter Haag and Wolfgang Haag reserve the right to pursue civil and criminal solutions if the needs detailed in the notifications are not adhered to. The household has actually likewise mentioned that it does not plan to make additional public remarks at this phase due to the continuous procedures before Austrian courts.

Check Out: Celina Jaitly REACTS to Twisha Sharma case: “Marriage is not constantly gladly ever after”

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