Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and author A.R. Rahman have actually revealed a brand-new cooperation entitled Masoom: The New Generationa modern movie motivated by Kapur’s 1983 timeless MasoomThe job marks another imaginative collaboration in between Kapur and Rahman, who have formerly collaborated on tasks such as Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Bombay Dreams, and Why? The Musical. For the brand-new movie, Rahman will not just make up the music however will likewise work as a co-producer.

A.R. Rahman to make up music and co-produce Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom: The New Generation

According to the makers, Masoom: The New Generation will take a look at styles of household, identity, love, and migration in a modern setting while maintaining the psychological structure related to the initial movie.

Discussing the task, Shekhar Kapur stated, “For a long period of time, I’ve felt that the styles of Masoom should have to be reviewed through the lens these days’s world. Households, relationships, identity; these concepts have actually progressed a lot, and movie theater needs to progress with them. Rahman has constantly had the uncommon capability to produce music that speaks straight to the soul of a story and its audience. Having him as both author and innovative partner on this journey makes it much more significant.”

A.R. Rahman likewise shared his ideas on signing up with the movie in numerous capabilities. “Working with Shekhar has actually constantly been a deeply improving experience, he has actually been a coach and an innovative force in numerous methods. When he shared the vision for this movie, I felt forced to be included beyond the music. There’s something ageless about Masoomand reinterpreting that psychological world for a brand-new generation feels both amazing and required,” Rahman stated.

The movie will include an ensemble cast that consists of Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, and Kaveri Kapur.

Launched in 1983, the initial Masoom stays among the most well-known movies in Hindi movie theater and is kept in mind for its representation of household relationships and psychological disputes. With Masoom: The New Generationthe makers intend to review a few of those styles while positioning them in a modern social context.

The movie is presently in pre-production and is anticipated to start shooting later on this year. An around the world theatrical release is prepared for 2026.

Check Out: Shekhar Kapur explains a psychological airport encounter with a Masoom fan; the fan states, “Sir, they do not make movies from the heart any longer”

Tags: A. R. Rahman, AR Rahman, Kaveri Kapur, Manoj Bajpayee, Masoom, Masoom Sequel, Masoom The New Generation, Masoom: The Next Generation, Masoon 2, Naseeruddin Shah, News, Nithya Menen, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Kapur

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