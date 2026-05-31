Star Deepak Tijori has actually spoken up in assistance of his long time pal and Aashiqui co-star Rahul Roy, dismissing current speculation surrounding the star’s health and wellness.

Deepak Tijori closes down rumours surrounding Rahul Roy’s wellness: “He is completely safe and great”

Rahul Roy has actually remained in the spotlight in current weeks after a number of social networks videos including him went viral. The clips stimulated combined responses online, with some fans revealing issue about his physical condition and speech, while others slammed the material. The conversations acquired momentum due to Rahul’s history of a brain stroke in 2020, from which he has actually been recuperating over the previous couple of years.

In the middle of the continuous discussion, Deepak Tijori has actually clarified that there is no cause for issue which Rahul is succeeding.

Speaking with IANS, Deepak stated, “I remain in routine touch with Roy. Roy is still my bro, my buddy, and he is completely safe; he is completely great. It’s simply individuals making news for no factor. There is no such thing that has actually been discussed him.”

The declaration comes quickly after Rahul himself resolved a number of rumours flowing online. In a comprehensive information shared on social networks, the star declined claims that he had actually been deserted or was dealing with extreme individual problems.

Rahul discussed that he presently copes with his sis and brother-in-law in Madh Island and gets their complete assistance and care. He likewise clarified that his choice to take a trip by auto-rickshaw or prevent personal security plans refers individual choice instead of monetary requirement.

The star even more exposed that he continues to handle legal expenditures associated with lawsuit that precede his 2020 stroke. At the very same time, he worried that he stays dedicated to working and remaining expertly active.

According to Rahul, continuing to work assists him preserve a sense of function while likewise supporting his healing journey. He likewise reacted to online criticism by motivating those worried about him to assist him discover significant work chances rather of spreading out speculation.

Check Out: Deepak Tijori criticises CBFC over irregular censorship in Dhurandhar 2

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.