Stars Shiny Doshi and Abhishek Kumar have actually finished recording for the very first season of Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam, the tv program produced by Ekta Kapoor. The stars shared the upgrade through a video from the set, where they notified audiences that they were shooting their last scene together for the season. In the clip, the duo assessed their experience dealing with the program and thanked the cast, team, and audience for their assistance.

Shiny Doshi and Abhishek Kumar finish up shooting for Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam season 1

Explaining it as their last shot together for the season, both stars discussed the memories they developed throughout the production. The video likewise recorded behind-the-scenes minutes from the set as they prepared to conclude shooting. Shiny and Abhishek stated they would miss out on different elements of the shoot, including their day-to-day interactions with the group and the general experience of dealing with the job. The goodbye message provided fans a look into the sociability shared by the cast and team throughout the making of the program.

Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam brought Shiny Doshi and Abhishek Kumar together on screen and has actually been backed by manufacturer Ekta Kapoor. While information concerning a possible 2nd season have actually not been formally revealed, the conclusion of the very first season marks a crucial turning point for the program’s group.

Shiny Doshi started her performing profession with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s tv series Saraswatichandra. Throughout the years, she has actually appeared in a number of tv jobs and was likewise an entrant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in 2017. More just recently, she was seen in the truth program The 50.

Abhishek Kumar, on the other hand, has actually constructed a strong tv following through his acting jobs and truth tv looks. His on-screen pairing with Shiny in Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam got attention from audiences throughout the season.

With production now covered, fans will be seeing carefully for updates about the future of the program and its characters.

Check Out: Abhishek Kumar and Shiny Doshi heading Balaji Studios-backed Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam; deets inside

Tags: Abhishek Kumar, Balaji Studios, Balaji Telefilms, Feel Good Studios, Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam, News, Shiny Doshi, Surbhi Chandna, Web Series, Web Show, Wrap Up, YouTube Original reveal

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