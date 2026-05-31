Weekly offers: Xiaomi 17T duo go on sale with rate cuts, plus discount rates on Galaxy S26 Ultra, iPhone Air and more

Xiaomi revealed the 17T and 17T Pro previously today and both phones are now readily available for purchase on Amazon UK. Much better yet, both smart devices have actually gotten launch discount rates. Offers are likewise readily available on choose Samsung Galaxy designs, Google’s Pixel 10 and Pixel 10a, and the Nothing Phone (3 ).

The Xiaomi 17T gets ₤ 150 off its cost, whereas the Xiaomi 17T Pro gets a ₤ 200 discount rate. Clients will have the ability to get the discount rate throughout checkout.

< img src ="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/xiaomi-17t-pro-.jpg" alt="Xiaomi 17T Pro" width ="75" height="100">

The 17T provides a 6.59-inch display screen, Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, a triple rear cam setup, and a 6,500 mAh battery. On the other hand, the 17T Pro gets a 6.83-inch screen, Dimensity 9500 SoC, comparable triple rear video cameras, and a 7,000 mAh battery with 50W cordless charging assistance.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra continue to be offered with the very same deal we’ve seen in current weeks, with purchasers getting an immediate ₤ 100 discount rate at checkout.

If you ‘d rather conserve a lot more cash, in 2015’s Galaxy S25 is likewise marked down, with cost savings of as much as ₤ 160 offered depending upon the setup.

Samsung’s economical Galaxy A17 5G is likewise part of today’s offers, albeit with a more modest ₤ 30 rate cut.

The Galaxy A17 5G includes a 6.7-inch display screen safeguarded by Gorilla Glass Victus, the Exynos 1330 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 50MP main cam.

Apple’s iPhone Air has actually as soon as again returned to sale, with the 256GB and 512GB variations presently readily available with a ₤ 300 discount rate.

The iPhone Air includes a 6.5-inch Super Retina LTPO display screen with a 120Hz revitalize rate, Apple’s A19 Pro chipset, and a single 48MP rear cam.

Google’s Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL stay on sale today, with the basic Pixel 10 presently readily available at ₤ 250 off its routine rate.

For those ready to invest a bit more, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is marked down by an even bigger ₤ 300. Beyond the additional cost savings, it likewise uses a bigger screen, a larger battery, and an advanced electronic camera system than the basic Pixel 10.

Budget-conscious purchasers can likewise think about the just recently introduced Pixel 10a, which is presently readily available with a ₤ 50 discount rate.

< img src ="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/google-pixel-10a.jpg" alt ="Google Pixel 10a" width ="75" height ="100">

The Pixel 10a loads a 6.3-inch display screen, Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, a dual-camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensing unit, and a 5,100 mAh battery.

Settling today’s offers is the Nothing Phone (3), which returns with an even larger discount rate than in the past. The gadget is now offered with a considerable ₤ 220 cost cut.

< img src ="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/nothing-phone-3-new.jpg" alt ="Nothing Phone (3)" width ="75" height ="100">

The Phone (3) stands apart with its distinct rear style including the Matrix LED screen, while likewise using a triple-camera system, Snapdragon eights Gen 4 chipset, a 6.67-inch display screen, and a 5,150 mAh battery.

We might get a commission from certifying sales.