Oppo revealed the Reno16 series in China. The Reno16 and Reno16 Pro both share a 200MP 24mm, 50MP 80mm, and 50MP 16mm electronic camera setup, with a 50MP 18mm selfie video camera in advance. Where they vary remains in screen, SoC, and battery. The Reno16 has a 6.32-inch screen, Dimensity 8500 Super, and a 6,700 mAh battery with 80W wired charging. The 16 Pro has a 6.78-inch screen, a Dimensity 9500s, and a 7,000 mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W cordless charging.

Both phones are on sale in China, beginning at CNY 3,499 ($515) and CNY 4,499 ($660) for the 16 and 16 Pro in their 12/256GB configs.

The RedMagic 11S Pro made its international launching. The phone loads a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite Leading Edition with a higher-clocked 4.74 GHz prime core. The SoC is backed by a RedCore R4 video gaming chip, an active cooling fan, a vapor chamber, and liquid cooling. Inside is a 7,500 mAh battery with 80W charging.

The RedMagic 11S Pro is on sale from June 9, beginning at EUR799/$849/ ₤ 709 for the 12/256GB design.

The Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro are now main. The 17T gets a 6.59-inch 144Hz AMOLED display screen, a Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, a 6,500 mAh battery with 67W charging, and a Leica-backed cam setup with a 50MP primary shooter, 50MP 5x periscope telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide. The 17T Pro upgrades to a bigger 6.83-inch 144Hz AMOLED panel, Dimensity 9500, a 7,000 mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W cordless charging, and a bigger 50MP primary cam while keeping the exact same telephoto and ultrawide setup.

The Xiaomi 17T begins at EUR749, while the 17T Pro begins at EUR899. Both phones were revealed on May 28 and are presenting to worldwide markets instantly.

The vivo Y600 Turbo is now main with a huge 9,020 mAh battery and 90W charging. It includes a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz revitalize rate, operates on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, and features a 50MP primary video camera along with a 2MP depth sensing unit. In advance, there’s a 16MP selfie video camera. It begins at CNY 1,999 ($275/EUR240) and goes on sale in China on May 31. It is readily available in Black, Silver, and Blue color choices.

A dripped case for Apple’s collapsible iPhone has actually strengthened the phone’s reported style. It includes a book-style collapsible type aspect with a vertically lined up dual-camera setup on the back, a side-mounted finger print scanner, and a cover display screen comparable to other foldables on the marketplace. The leakage likewise recommends a fairly thin profile when unfolded.

Anticipate the iPhone Ultra (Fold) to introduce late this year or early 2027. Report has it will cost $2,000.

The Samsung Galaxy A27 dripped with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging, and a 50MP primary video camera with OIS signed up with by 5MP ultrawide and 2MP macro systems. A 12MP cam manages selfies.

The phone will release later on this year in Black, Blue, and Light Pink.

We likewise released our Honor 600 vs Honor 600 Pro contrast evaluation!