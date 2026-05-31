Rajya Sabha election in Tamil Nadu to start; TVK most likely to win its very first upper home berth

The Rajya Sabha seat fell uninhabited after AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam resigned from the Upper House on May 7, 2026, following his triumph from the Mailam Assembly constituency.

|Image Credit: PTI/R SENTHILKUMAR

The elections to fill one Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu will start on Monday, and the judgment TVK is anticipated to get its very first upper home berth.

The Rajya Sabha seat fell uninhabited after AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam resigned from the Upper House on May 7, 2026, following his success from the Mailam Assembly constituency.

Given that the TVK led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is the single biggest celebration in the state Assembly, it is anticipated to win conveniently in the Rajyasabha seat.

It is not clear whether TVK will protect the seat for itself or designate it to an alliance partner, particularly the Congress, which was the very first celebration to extend assistance to TVK, as the celebration did not have the bulk to form the federal government.

EC sources stated that the elections can be submitted from June 1 to 8, and the examination of elections will be done on June 9. The last date for withdrawal of elections is June 11. The survey will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on June 18. The counting will start at 5 pm on the very same day.

Released on May 31, 2026