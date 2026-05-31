Ukrainian drones strike throughout numerous Russian areas

Image utilized for representation. Submit image: Fire and a thick plume of smoke increase in the area of the

Ryazan oil refinery, amidst the Russia-Ukraine dispute in Ryazan, Ryazan area, Russia, May 15, 2026,|Image Credit: SOCIAL MEDIA

Ukrainian drones struck energy and commercial targets throughout numerous Russian areas overnight, Russian authorities stated on Sunday, in an intensifying project of strikes versus facilities.

In Saratov, an area on the Volga River with numerous oil refineries that has actually come under routine Ukrainian attack recently, guv Roman Busargin stated on Telegram that

“civil infrastructure” had actually been harmed.

In the Kirov area, northeast of Moscow and around 1,300 km (800 miles) from Ukrainian-held area, guv Alexander Sokolov stated drones had actually struck a center in the Urzhumsky district.

Guvs in Rostov, Voronezh and Belgorod areas, all of which border Ukraine, likewise reported strikes, with 3 civilians hurt in Belgorod.

On the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula, Moscow-backed guv Sergei Aksyonov stated authorities were presenting constraints on sales of fuel.

He did not state why, however Ukraine has actually for months been assaulting fuel facilities in southwestern Russia, near to Crimea.

Released on May 31, 2026