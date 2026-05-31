Sudharsan-Gill 54 escape from finest IPL season by batting set

Summary Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are on the brink of a historical IPL record. They require simply 54 go to exceed the previous finest opening collaboration. This duo has actually contributed for Gujarat Titans this season. Their constant efficiency at the top of the order has actually been an essential consider the group’s success.

ANI Sudharsan-Gill 54 flee from finest IPL season by batting set

Ahmedabad( Gujarat ) [India]: Gujarat Titans (GT)opening set of skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have a shot at making history, as they are simply 54 flee from surpassing the previous Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB)pairing of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli for the majority of runs as a set in a single IPL edition.

Sudharsan and Gill’s determined aggressiveness and ensuring existence at the top will be essential to GT’s possibilities in the last. Having actually sewn a century stand in Qualifier Two versus the Rajasthan Royals (RR), they currently own the record of the majority of century stands in T20 cricket with 11.

In 15 innings this season, Sudharsan and Gill have actually gathered 886 perform at approximately 63.28, consisting of 4 centuries and 2 fifty-run stands. They have actually been the mass accumulators for the Titans this season.

In the 2016 season, AB and Virat together summoned 939 runs at an average of 78.25, with 5 centuries and 2 fifty-run stands.

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Sudharsan and Gill are the very first set in IPL history to have actually scored 700 runs each for their group in a single edition. Gill is the second-highest run-getter this season with 722 perform at approximately 48.13 and a strike rate of over 163, with a century and 6 fifties and a finest rating of 104. Sudharsan is at 3rd with 710 runs in 16 innings at approximately 47.33 and a strike rate of 159.55, with a century and 8 fifties and a finest rating of 100.

Significantly, GT had actually won 6 out of 7 times when their opening set had actually batted beyond the 5th over this season.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

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Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma.

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