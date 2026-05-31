Money, gold accessories worth lakhs taken from Benimadhab Temple in Balasore

The theft has actually set off issue amongst regional homeowners and enthusiasts, who have actually required speedy action to capture the offenders and improve security at spiritual organizations in the location.



Money, gold accessories worth lakhs taken from Temple in Balasore Photograph: (OTV)

In a significant theft, wrongdoers burglarized the Benimadhab Temple at Gobarghata town under Jaleswar authorities limitations in Odisha’s Balasore district on late Saturday night and decamped with gold accessories worth lakhs of rupees in addition to money from the temple’s contribution box.

According to reports, the robbery happened late during the night when the implicated supposedly burst the temple’s locks and acquired entry into the facilities. The burglars apparently took a number of gold accessories decorating the divine being and likewise vandalised the contribution box before getting away with the money kept within.

The occurrence emerged on Sunday early morning when regional citizens observed the temple gate and locks had actually been broken. They instantly notified the Jaleswar Police about the theft.

On getting the info, cops reached the area and released an examination into the occurrence. Efforts are underway to establish the specific worth of the taken accessories and money, while cops are taking a look at proof and event ideas to recognize those associated with the criminal offense.

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The theft has actually activated issue amongst regional homeowners and enthusiasts, who have actually required speedy action to capture the perpetrators and improve security at spiritual organizations in the location.

“I came to know about the theft in the morning. When I reached the temple, I found several items in disarray and noticed that some of the Lord’s ornaments were missing. I also observed that the temple gate and locks had been broken. Subsequently, I informed the police about the incident,” stated Pranab Panda, priest of the temple.