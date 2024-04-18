Bemis Assist Premium Toilet Seat Eliminates Need for Wall-Mounted Rails

Designed for safety and independence in the bathroom, Assist features secure, built-in support arms and a residential appearance

Bemis Manufacturing Company, a leading bidet and toilet seat manufacturer, announced the Assist premium standard height toilet seat that provides independence and safety in the bathroom for people with physical challenges. It solves the common problem of needing to install wall-mounted brackets when people need extra support using the bathroom. The sleek-looking Assist is part of the Bemis Independence line and has built-in support arms that replace the need for mounted brackets near the toilet in a residential home. First launched at the 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show and a winner of a 2023 Kitchen & Bath Business (KBB) Product Award, Assist is now widely available.

Every year, 36 million adults fall in the bathroom due to slippery and wet floors, loose bath mats, inadequate lighting, or the lack of proper support. Seniors may grab towel bars or toilet paper for support, but these aren’t designed with the strength and stability to support an adult’s weight. Wall-mounted rails near the toilet may be helpful, but they can’t be counted on to provide the ergonomically correct hand placement that helps with sitting and standing.

Unlike traditional bathroom aids, the Assist doesn’t compromise on the bathroom’s aesthetics. It is designed to blend seamlessly with any decor and features sleek lines, ensuring that safety and style go hand in hand. The seat supports up to 500 pounds, with each arm separately holding up to 250 pounds, even if the weight is distributed unevenly. The arms offer reliable support for sitting down and standing up, eliminating the need for wall-mounted brackets. The Assist seat is not only easy to install but also guaranteed never to loosen, ensuring ongoing stability and security credited to Bemis’s STAY•TITE Installation System.

“Our goal with the Assist Premium Toilet Seat is to provide a solution that enhances the independence of our customers, particularly the aging population and those with special needs. It is designed to be easily installed in homes,” said T.J. Stiefvater, vice president of Marketing for Bemis. “We believe that everyone deserves to feel safe and secure in their own bathrooms, and Assist is a step towards that independence.”

The Bemis Assist toilet seat is available at Amazon, Home Depot, and other online retailers.

About Bemis Manufacturing Company

Bemis Manufacturing Company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, Wis. As a leading global manufacturer of toilet seats and other home products, the company distributes its products under the Bemis, Bio Bidet by Bemis, Flow by Bemis and Mayfair by Bemis brands through retail and wholesale channels. Bemis is also one of North America’s top non-automotive producers of contract plastic components serving consumer, commercial, medical and industrial markets worldwide. For more information, visit Bemis Manufacturing Company and toiletseats.com