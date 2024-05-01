LODESTAR LUXURY TRAVEL Launches Affordable Off-the-Beaten-Path Travel for Small Groups

LODESTAR LUXURY TRAVEL, Is An Independent Travel Consultancy Based In Santa Fe, NM. They offer Small Group Luxury Tours For Less to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hunza, Indonesia, Ladakh, and Other Intriguing Destinations.

LODESTAR LUXURY TRAVEL, a newly-launched specialty travel service, that offers affordable tours to some of the world’s most fascinating, off-the-beaten-path destinations. LODESTAR LUXURY TRAVEL is dedicated to making such journeys easily within the reach of individuals and small group travelers eager to experience fascinating cultures and cuisine, meet local people and create memories that will last a lifetime, says founder Steve Kutay.

Among the first destinations featured are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hunza, Indonesia, and Ladakh, which was on the New York Times’ list of “52 Places to Go in 2024.” All local guides are English-speaking, experienced and carefully vetted, and every itinerary can be completely customized for individuals or groups.

LODESTAR LUXURY TRAVEL offers a free international travel guide that answers the most common question about exploring uncommon destinations in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hunza, Indonesia, and Ladakh.

Steve Kutay began his travels at age 19 with a solo trip from Brooklyn through Mexico and Central America and on to Ecuador by road, and has to date visited 84 countries, from Azerbaijan to Zambia.

LODESTAR LUXURY TRAVEL is the expression of Kutay’s irrepressible enthusiasm for exploring the world, and his eagerness to share his discoveries with individuals and small groups of like-minded travelers who enjoy experiencing interesting cultures and cuisines, meeting local people, and creating memories that will last a lifetime, while enjoying an affordable, yet luxurious journey.

Fluent in seven languages (English, German, Indonesian, Italian, Russian, Spanish and Serbo-Croatian) and “able to manage” in French, Turkish and Polish, Steve finds that even a few words or phrases in a language can open doors to greater insight in every destination’s culture and community.

“One of the great joys of my life has been traveling the globe,” Kutay says. “While I’ve long shared my experiences and expertise with family, friends and organizations, I’m eager to bring that knowledge to a broader audience. What sets us apart is that we offer private, luxury-level tours at prices that are often less expensive (and certainly no more expensive) than those of group tours with 12 or more people. We achieve this not by cutting corners, but by keeping our overhead low, and operating on a smaller profit margin.

“Lodestar, a term that has been in use since the 14th century to mean a guiding star, often the North Star, or ‘someone that leads or guides a person or group of people’ seemed the perfect title for us, as we look to lead travelers to some of our world’s most memorable places,” Kutay concluded.

All LODESTAR LUXURY TRAVEL’s small group tours can be customized or changed in any way that suits each client’s particular interests and schedule. All tours include accommodations at the best available hotels in each location; local transportation, including domestic rail and flights, as indicated; most meals; and the services of an English-speaking guide. Plus the entire booking process is handled personally by Kutay.

International airfare to the itinerary’s starting point; tipping; mini-bar; extra beverages at meals; extra luggage on domestic flights; and personal expenses such as laundry are not included.

Lodestar Luxury Travel Is An Independent Travel Consultancy Based In Santa Fe, NM. We offer small group tours and private luxury-level travel for adventurous people to uncommon destinations.