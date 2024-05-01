Chocolate Shipped Cookies Gears Up For Mother’s Day with Cookie Gifting Guide

Utah-based mail-order cookie bakery announces new guide to help people order the best cookie care package for Mother’s Day.

Just in time for Mother’s Day on May 12, Chocolate Shipped Cookies is preparing for the $25 billion commercial holiday with a guide to walk consumers through the “why,” “how,” and “when” of ordering cookies for Mother’s Day.

The popular mail-order cookie company Chocolate Shipped Cookies debuted its comprehensive cookie gifting guide after fielding many questions over the years about the details of gifting gourmet cookies.

“People are genuinely curious about what kinds of cookies to order for different holidays, how to pick the best cookie delivery company, how much lead time to give when shipping, why cookies are a good choice for gifting, and whether it’s better to order cookies or make them by hand and ship them from the post office,” said bakery owner Matt Cutler. “This is the end-all, be-all gifting guide, answering all of these questions and more.”

In addition to covering cookie gifting for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Christmas, Easter, Valentine’s Day, and other big holidays, the guide also covers gifting tips for special occasions, to include “away from home,” sympathy,” and “just because.” The guide also includes a robust section on corporate gifting.

Cutler is proud to debut the new guide, especially the section on Mother’s Day, in light of the upcoming holiday and his bakery’s connection to it.

“Mother’s Day is a big deal in my family, and I love honoring my mom on the holiday,” said Cutler. “After all, she inspired this family-owned cookie delivery company in 1980 when she started selling cookies to support our family. I’m proud to be using her original recipes to bring people together with tasty treats.”

Cutler’s mother started her cookie business by baking cookies and bread around the holidays and selling them along Utah’s Wasatch Front. The delicious cookies quickly became popular, setting the course for the family-owned cookie mail-order business known as Chocolate Shipped Cookies.

Chocolate Shipped Cookies can meet the demand to bake and send Mother’s Day cookie gift packages anywhere in the U.S. The company is known for cookies that taste as fresh after shipping as they did right out of the oven. In addition to its top-selling classic glazed sugar cookies (a favorite for Mother’s Day), Chocolate Shipped Cookies’ year-round best sellers include chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, white chocolate pecan, lemon meltaway, and brownie mint. To learn more about Chocolate Shipped Cookies’ Mother’s Day cookie options or read through their cookie gifting guide, visit www.ChocolateShippedCookies.com.

About Chocolate Shipped Cookies

Chocolate Shipped Cookies offers delicious cookies that are affordable. Their cookies are made with only the finest and freshest ingredients known to man and are baked fresh daily.