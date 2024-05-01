Invictus Health + Recovery’s IV Therapy for Peak Summertime Hydration in the Fox Valley and Naperville Area

Invictus Health + Recovery, a chiropractic care and full body functional wellness provider in the Fox Valley area, is proud to offer IV therapy for essential summertime hydration. Invictus IV therapy is comprised of fluids, vitamins, and minerals aimed at promoting peak hydration and replenishing vital nutrients.

IV therapy offers a range of benefits, including added electrolytes lost through sweat, improved muscle recovery and repair, enhanced energy levels and endurance, and reduced inflammation and oxidative stress.

From their Basic Myers Cocktail to added electrolytes, each IV infusion is designed to support overall well-being and enhance the body’s natural ability to recover.

Invictus IV Offerings:

Invictus Basic Myer’s Cocktail – Fluids, High dose Vitamin C, Taurine, Magnesium, Vitamin B Complex

Invictus Myer’s Plus – Electrolytes, plus basic Myer’s cocktail

Electrolyte Fluid – 100ml

Clients can further customize their IV therapy experience with a range of add-ons, including Biotin, B12 vitamins, Glutathione for antioxidant support, Calcium Chloride, Zinc, Vitamin D3, and Hydroxocobalamin.

“Our mission at Invictus is to empower individuals to reach their full potential, both physically and mentally. IV therapy is an essential part of our comprehensive wellness approach, especially during the summer months,” said Dr. Patrick Caulfield, Co-Founder of Invictus Health + Recovery. “Proper hydration and nutrient replenishment are crucial, especially now when outdoor activities and heat exposure can lead to increased dehydration and nutrient loss. Our IV therapy offerings are tailored to address these needs and promote optimal health and wellness.”

Invictus IV therapy will consist of a comprehensive consultation and will be administered on-site by trained healthcare professionals. Learn more about Invictus IV therapy on their website: https://www.invictushealthandrecovery.com/invictus-iv

In addition to IV therapy, Invictus is affiliated with LMNT, a science-backed drink mix that improves health through hydration by replenishing the body with depleted Sodium, Potassium, and Magnesium. LMNT is Paleo, Keto-friendly, and has zero sugar. Contact Invictus to learn more.

About Invictus Health and Recovery

Invictus Health and Recovery promotes health, fitness, and recovery in the Fox Valley and Naperville area. Inspired by the strength and resilience depicted in William Henley’s poem ”Invictus,” our team of healthcare professionals is committed to helping patients overcome challenges through personalized care and a wide range of wellness services.

For more information, visit our website or contact our office to discover how we can support your journey to health and recovery.