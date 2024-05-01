Unlocking ESOP Success: ASA’s 2024 Virtual Conference Reveals Strategies for Valuation Mastery

HERNDON, Va. – April 29, 2024 – PRLog — ASA is proud to announce the return of the ASA ESOP Virtual Conference, scheduled to take place online Tuesday, June 11, 2024. This specialized event will provide invaluable insights into employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) and their impact on the appraisal profession and related fields.

The conference will offer up to 5 hours of Continuing Education (CE) or Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit, ensuring attendees receive expert knowledge while advancing their professional development.

Event Sessions:

An Introduction to the Key Aspects of a Feasibility Study , Kim Blaugher, Executive Director | Beyster Institute, Scott Leach, Director | BDO Capital Advisors, LLC, and Jade Palermo, Senior Manager | Empire Valuation Consultants

, Kim Blaugher, Executive Director | Beyster Institute, Scott Leach, Director | BDO Capital Advisors, LLC, and Jade Palermo, Senior Manager | Empire Valuation Consultants Valuation of Transaction- Related Items (Warrants, SARs, Earnouts/Clawbacks) Michael McGinley, Managing Director | Prairie Capital Advisors, Perry Walter, ASA, CFA, Director of ESOP Transactions | SCJ Fiduciary Services, and Peter Jones, Partner | Tucker Ellis

Michael McGinley, Managing Director | Prairie Capital Advisors, Perry Walter, ASA, CFA, Director of ESOP Transactions | SCJ Fiduciary Services, and Peter Jones, Partner | Tucker Ellis Reviewing Reports and Data Visualization , Laura Pfeiffenberger, ASA, Senior Vice President, ESOP Client Advisor | Spinnaker Trust (moderator), Adrian Loud, ASA, CPA, ABV, CFF, CVA, Managing Director | Censeo Advisors, and Seth Webber, ASA, CFA, CEPA, Principal | Berry Dunn

, Laura Pfeiffenberger, ASA, Senior Vice President, ESOP Client Advisor | Spinnaker Trust (moderator), Adrian Loud, ASA, CPA, ABV, CFF, CVA, Managing Director | Censeo Advisors, and Seth Webber, ASA, CFA, CEPA, Principal | Berry Dunn The ESOP Association’s Proposal for Department of Labor Regulation Definition of Adequate Consideration, Jeffrey Tarbell, ASA, CFA, Director | Houlihan Lokey (moderator), Steve Nelson, ASA, Managing Director | Chartwell, Lars Golumbic, Principal, Litigation Co-Chair | Groom Law Group, and Andrew Salek-Raham, Principal | Groom Law Group

Event Sponsors: Empire Valuation Consultants

“Our aim with the 2024 ASA ESOP Virtual Conference is to equip participants with actionable insights, fostering ESOP expertise that drives business success.” said planning co-chair Jade Palermo.

Ivy Wan-Beltejar, ASA, planning co-chair, echoed these thoughts adding, “This conference stands as a beacon for professionals seeking to navigate ESOP complexities. We’re proud to facilitate discussions that shape industry standards and practices.”

For more information or to register for the 2024 ASA ESOP Conference, visit ASA online at https://bit.ly/ 3Uyq73N or call (800) 272-8258.

