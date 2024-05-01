AMPP Advocacy Day 2024: Championing Corrosion Control on Capitol Hill

This years AMPP Advocacy Day is particularly noteworthy as it will spotlight the organizations legislative agenda, which focuses on advancing major U.S. legislation, including the Bridge Corrosion Prevention and Repair Act (H.R. 4064/S.1932) and the Freedom to Invest in Tomorrow’s Workforce Act (H.R. 1477/S.722). Additionally, AMPP will emphasize supporting the Department of Defense’s Office of Corrosion Policy and Oversight and the expansion of the Congressional Corrosion Prevention Caucus.

Advocacy is the lifeblood of change in our industry, said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. By bringing together our members and voices in D.C., we transcend the conventional boundaries of our work. Were not just advocating for the present; we are shaping the future of corrosion control and coatings protection, ensuring safer, longer-lasting infrastructure for generations.”

The event will attract diverse attendees, including industry veterans, policymakers, and emerging professionals, all united to drive progress in corrosion prevention.

AMPP Advocacy Day will offer attendees specialized networking and knowledge exchange sessions, facilitate direct engagement with lawmakers, and provide a platform for promoting international best practices in corrosion control.

For additional details on AMPP Advocacy Day 2024, the agenda, and how you can be part of the conversation shaping the future of corrosion control, please visit AMPPs Advocacy Day Web Page: AMPP Advocacy Day – AMPP.

ABOUT AMPP

The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the worlds largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 35,000 members in over 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org

