Pop-Up Comedy Club Brings NYC Headliner to Cleveland to Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

Support a Good Cause and Enjoy a Night of Laughter at Secret Society Comedy’s Event Benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

Local pop-up comedy club Secret Society Comedy is thrilled to announce its collaboration with The Bridge Board of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio for a night of laughs featuring headliner Jourdain Fisher on May 4, 2024.

This inaugural event promises an evening filled with laughter, good food, and a chance to support a worthy cause. Taking place at the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association in downtown Cleveland, Secret Society Comedy has offered over 300 one-of-a-kind comedy club experiences at over 50 venues across Northeast Ohio featuring the nation’s best touring, regional, and local comedians, including headliner Jourdain Fisher.

Fisher is a multi-talented comedian, writer, and actor whose impressive resume includes performances on Comedy Central, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and writing credits for VICELAND, Netflix, and BET. Fisher’s debut comedy album, “Good For You,” is available on all streaming platforms, showcasing his unique comedic style and storytelling prowess.

“We believe in the power of laughter to bring out our inner kid, which made partnering with The Bridge Board to benefit The Boys And Girls Club Of Northeast Ohio an absolute no-brainer,” said David Horning, co-founder of Secret Society Comedy. “If the average 4-year old laughs 300 times a day, we want to do our part to contribute to that, so not only will attendees enjoy a night of laughs, but they’ll also be supporting a great cause that benefits children across Northeast Ohio.”

Tickets for the event are as follows:

Show Only: $50 (Advance sales) or $60 at the door

Dinner & A Show: $100

Full Table & Dinner (6 tickets – includes 2 bottles of champagne): $600

The dinner menu includes a selection of gourmet dishes provided by Sausalito On Ninth, such as chicken piccata, beef ribeye, and pesto veggie lasagna. A cash bar will also be available.

Doors open at 6:30 PM, with dinner served at 7:00 PM, followed by the comedy show at 8:00 PM. All ticket sales will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, providing safe and fun places for kids ages 6-18 to go after school.

“The average 40 year-old only laughs an average of four times a day, which is inexcusable,” continued Horning. “Most of these types of events are buttoned up, black tie affairs, but there’s nothing more powerful than bringing people together to let loose and laugh, so come as you are, and we can’t wait to laugh with you.”

Purchase your tickets now at secretbgcneo.eventbrite.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: David Horning (david@watercoolercomedy.org) or Margarita Lider (mlider@cleveland-research.com)

About Secret Society Comedy: Secret Society Comedy hosts weekly comedy shows featuring the nation’s best comedians in unique venues across Northeast Ohio. For more information, visit secretsocietycomedy.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio: Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio provide safe, fun places for kids ages 6-18 to go after school. With over 40 club locations, the organization serves youth across Cuyahoga, Summit, Lorain, and Erie counties.

About The Bridge Board of BGCNEO: The Bridge Board is a non-profit board comprised of local Cleveland young professionals who collaborate on fundraising, marketing, and volunteer efforts to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. Their donations support Club Alumni post-secondary educational scholarships, supplies for Club volunteer events, Club dinners for kids, and general Club operations.

For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, visit BGCNEO.org.