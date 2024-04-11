Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected ketamine worth about $71 million (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected ketamine worth about $71 million (with photo) ********************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs on April 9 seized about 129 kilograms of suspected ketamine with an estimated market value of about $71 million at Hong Kong International Airport. A man suspected to be connected with the case was arrested.

Through risk assessment, Customs on that day selected two consignments arriving from Germany for inspection. Upon examination, multiple nylon bags containing real amber and suspected ketamine, both wrapped in plastic bags, were found in the consignment declared as amber. At the same time, Customs officers found 69 bottles of powder in the consignment declared as glitter, and it was discovered that 29 of them were suspected to be ketamine. The total weight of the two batches of suspected ketamine was about 129kg.

Upon a follow-up investigation, Customs officers conducted a controlled delivery operation and arrested a 24-year-old male consignee, who claimed to be unemployed, in Mong Kok on the same day.

An investigation is ongoing.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).