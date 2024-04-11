Hong Kong – CE to attend inaugural meeting of Organising Committee of 15th National Games and inaugural meeting of Organising Committee of 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and 9th National Special Olympic Games in Guangzhou

CE to attend inaugural meeting of Organising Committee of 15th National Games and inaugural meeting of Organising Committee of 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and 9th National Special Olympic Games in Guangzhou ******************************************************************************************



​The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, will lead a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) Government delegation to visit Guangzhou today (April 11) to attend the inaugural meeting of the Organising Committee of the 15th National Games and the inaugural meeting of the Organising Committee of the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games to be held this afternoon.



Members of the Hong Kong SAR Government delegation will include the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung; the Director of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Carol Yip; the Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Joe Wong; and the Head of the National Games Coordination Office, Mr Yeung Tak-keung.



“The Games, which will be co-hosted in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao next year, provide an excellent opportunity for Hong Kong to demonstrate its capability of organising major sports events. The Hong Kong SAR Government attaches great importance to the preparatory work of the Games. It will actively dovetail with the requirements of the General Administration of Sport of China and maintain close liaison with the Guangdong Provincial Government and the Macao SAR Government to conduct ‘simple, safe and wonderful’ Games,” Mr Lee said.



Mr Lee will return to Hong Kong this evening.