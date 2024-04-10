Japan – MHI Thermal Systems Adds New KXZ3 Series of Building-use Multi-Split Air- Conditioners Adopting R32 Refrigerant

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has started mass production of the “KXZ3 Series” of building-use multi-split air-conditioners for its worldwide markets. The newly added lineup, which adopts the R32 refrigerant, is available in three models: 22.4, 28.0 and 33.5kW. By combining individual units, a maximum 100.05kW can be achieved to accommodate a wide range of overseas needs. The new series will be launched in the European market this summer, to be followed by successive launches in Australia, New Zealand and Turkey.

KXZ3 Series

The KXZ3 Series helps mitigate environmental impacts through adoption of the R32 refrigerant having a Global Warming Potential (GWP) (Note1) of 675, which is roughly one-third the level of the R410A refrigerant (GWP 2,090) used in earlier models. The new series also increases energy savings through a near 18% improvement in seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER) (Note2), an indicator of an air-conditioner’s energy efficiency. Efficiency enhancement owes to the adoption of a new type of compressor suited to the R32 refrigerant plus a new air flow path design, including a newly configured impeller and bellmouth.

The KXZ3 Series also features a new exterior design with blue ornamentation, while the required installation space has been cut some 28% from the previous models thanks to adoption of a single-fan structure and a compact yet highly efficient heat exchanger with a reduced diameter copper tube. Newly added features include: 1) Variable Temperature & Capacity Control +, which automatically adjusts for an ideal balance between energy saving performance and indoor comfort with the automatic adjustment of refrigerant pressure according to the indoor and outdoor temperatures and 2) “hot gas bypass defrost,” an operating mode that alleviates the fall in indoor temperature common to earlier defrosting operation (Note3). Under certain conditions, the KXZ3 Series, like other products adopting the R32 refrigerant, also requires additional safety features in order to satisfy European safety standards. MHI Thermal Systems has a lineup of dedicated safety devices. Among them is a shutoff valve that can be connected to multiple indoor units. In these and other ways, the KXZ3 Series has specifications enabling customers to curb initial installation costs.

Going forward, MHI Thermal Systems will continue making positive contributions to the expanding global quest to achieve decarbonization through provision of solutions in its air-conditioning business, including packaged and building-use air-conditioners for overseas markets that simultaneously achieve both energy savings and indoor comfort.

(1) Global Warming Potential (GWP) shows how much impact a gas will have on atmospheric warming over a period of time compared to carbon dioxide of which GWP=1.

(2) Comparison is based on the respective 28.0kW outdoor units.

(3) Conventional defrosting removes frost formed on the outdoor unit during heating operation. Because the airflow of the indoor unit stops during operation, the indoor temperature may fall temporarily, depending on the building conditions. About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

