No. 4 alarm fire in Tin Shui Wai



The No. 3 alarm fire which broke out at a construction site on Hung Nga Road, Tin Shui Wai today (April 9) was upgraded to No. 4 alarm at 9.31pm.

Firemen used seven jets and mobilised two breathing apparatus teams to fight the blaze.

No casualties have been reported so far.