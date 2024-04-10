Associated Designs | Discover Leaburg: Your Haven of Sophistication

Prepare to be enthralled as you step into the realm of refined living that is Leaburg’s magnificent great room. Its soaring ceilings and strategically positioned expansive windows promise to whisk you away on a journey of panoramic vistas, seamlessly merging the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living.

Step into Leaburg, where sophistication intertwines seamlessly with comfort, creating an unparalleled haven within its walls. This remarkable abode spans 3713 square feet, showcasing a design that captivates at every turn. Prepare to immerse yourself in the fusion of elegance and practicality within its distinctive 1.5-story layout.

Step into the grandeur of the magnificent hexagonal great room and feel yourself transported to a realm of refined living. With its lofty ceilings and strategically placed windows, this space offers panoramic vistas that blur the line between indoors and out, inviting you to embrace the beauty of nature from within.

Tailored for those who appreciate both style and utility, Leaburg reveals three spacious bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, providing ample room for relaxation and rejuvenation. Seeking a place to ignite your creativity? Look no further than the sleek home office, where modern design meets endless inspiration.

Embark on a culinary journey in the gourmet kitchen, boasting high-end appliances and luxurious finishes that cater to chefs and entertainers alike. With its open layout and premium amenities, this kitchen serves as a hub for both culinary delights and cherished memories.

Retreat to the opulent master suite, nestled in the left wing of the floor plan, offering a spa-like ensuite bath for ultimate relaxation. Each additional bedroom exudes its own charm, providing comfort and privacy for family or guests.

But Leaburg’s splendor extends beyond its interiors. Experience the seamless blend of convenience and elegance with its side-load 2 car garage, offering practicality without sacrificing style.

Step outside and discover the enchantment of the sprawling backyard, perfect for lively gatherings or serene moments in nature’s embrace. With the great room designed to capture breathtaking views, you’ll be drawn to the outdoors year-round.

As you explore every facet of this unique home, it becomes clear that this is more than just a house—it’s a sanctuary, a retreat, a place to call home. With its thoughtful design, luxurious amenities, and captivating surroundings, Leaburg beckons you to embrace a lifestyle unlike any other.

The Leaburg 31-350 is created by Associated Designs, Inc.’s talented team of residential home designers. To learn more about this design visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com.

About Associated Designs

Founded in 1990, Associated Designs offers pre-designed plans and custom design services. Created by a talented team of designers with more than 45 years of design experience, Associated Designs offers a variety of single family homes, garage and accessory structures, and multi-family designs.